Glencore earnings fall on weak coal prices and less copper output
With copper production weighted to the second half, Glencore is hopeful that it will see a rebound in the last six months of the year
06 August 2025 - 09:39
Weak coal prices and a slump in copper production took their toll on diversified miner Glencore in the first half of its financial year.
The group reported a 14% drop in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to $5.43bn, while its balance sheet showed it was $3.5bn deeper in debt than at end-December...
