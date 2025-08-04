Implats faces lower output across key operations

Impala Platinum (Implats) is set to report lower full-year production for the period to end-June, as operational disruptions weighed on output across several of its key operations.
In a statement on Monday, the company said site-specific disruptions added to the pressure, with the commissioning of a new smelter at Zimplats causing a lock-up of ounces during ramp-up, while restructuring efforts at Marula and equipment constraints at Impala Rustenburg further hampered performance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.