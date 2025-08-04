Gold Fields earnings skyrocket on price rally

SA miner Gold Fields expects its headline earnings to have tripled in the first half of this year as geopolitical uncertainty kept its safe-haven metal at record prices.
Shares in the company jumped 5% on the release of a recent trading update, as investors welcomed an increase in sales volumes. Gold Fields has more than doubled in value since the start of this year, taking its market capitalisation well above R400bn...
