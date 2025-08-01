AngloGold Ashanti lifts earnings on strong gold prices and tighter costs
The company declared an interim dividend of 80 US cents per share for the second half
01 August 2025 - 17:38
AngloGold Ashanti reported an improved performance in the second quarter, driven by greater gold production, higher realised prices and “disciplined” cost management.
Gold production rose 21% year on year to 804,000 ounces, driven by higher output from Obuasi in Ghana, Geita in Tanzania and the first full-quarter contribution from Egypt’s Sukari mine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.