Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad hails rerating after platinum spinout
‘Shareholders were never seeing the full value of those assets. Now you’re seeing both stocks rerate’
01 August 2025 - 05:00
The world will need platinum group metals for a long time and though Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad continues to be “a big platinum bull” he says he is thrilled at Valterra Platinum’s strong performance on the market since Anglo spun out its stake in the platinum producer in May.
“The Anglo American shareholders were never seeing the full value of those assets,” said Wanblad. “Now you’re seeing both stocks rerate…...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.