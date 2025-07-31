Anglo American has plunged further into the red. The global miner has posted a loss of $1.88bn at the halfway stage of its financial year as the group continues its restructuring to focus on copper and iron ore. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with mining analyst David van Wyk.
WATCH: Anglo American reports $1.9bn first-half loss
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst David van Wyk
