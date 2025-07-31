Gemfields flags operational gains and progress on Fabergé
The company says it recorded total auction revenue of $60m
31 July 2025 - 12:48
Gemfields has reported operational gains in the half-year to end-June, driven by better output at its Kagem emerald and Montepuez ruby mines, and said it had made progress in reviewing strategic options for Fabergé, its luxury brand.
In a statement released on Thursday, the company — a leading miner and marketer of coloured gemstones — said it recorded total auction revenue of $60m, “achieved during a period of ongoing market uncertainty”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.