Anglo American reports $1.9bn first-half loss as it furthers its restructuring
The group is on track to deliver $1.8bn of cost savings, with $1.3bn realised by the end of June
31 July 2025 - 09:20
Anglo American has reported a loss of $1.88bn at the halfway stage of its financial year as the group continues its restructuring to focus on copper and iron ore.
Revenue from continuing operations declined 7% to $8.95bn. Its loss per share widened to $1.58 from $0.55 a year ago. A dividend of 7c per share was declared...
