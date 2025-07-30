Rio Tinto’s first-half profit is lowest in five years
The world’s largest iron ore producer reported underlying earnings of $4.8bn, missing a Visible Alpha consensus of $5bn
30 July 2025 - 10:22
Rio Tinto reported its smallest first-half underlying profit in five years on Wednesday as iron ore prices remained subdued due to oversupply concerns and soft China demand, offsetting higher earnings from its copper business.
Iron ore prices eased in the first half of the year as steel production in top consumer China declined and more supply from Australia, Brazil and SA came to the global market, denting Rio Tinto’s earnings from the steelmaking raw material...
