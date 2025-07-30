Orion Minerals moves to execution and funding phase at Okiep and Prieska
Orion says it has completed definitive feasibility studies for both projects, ‘marking a key step towards development’
30 July 2025 - 13:41
JSE- and ASX-listed Orion Minerals says it is progressing to the execution and funding phase at its Prieska Copper Zinc Mine and Okiep Copper Project in the Northern Cape.
In its June 2025 quarterly activities report released on Wednesday, the company said it had completed definitive feasibility studies (DFS) for both projects, “marking a key step towards development”...
