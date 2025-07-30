Glencore confident of delivering full-year production guidance
A review identified about $1bn of cost savings opportunities across various operating structures, expected to be fully delivered by the end of 2026
30 July 2025 - 09:15
Diversified global resources group Glencore is confident of delivering its full-year production guidance, with the ranges now tightened to reflect performance to date, it said on Wednesday.
Releasing its half-year production report, Glencore said copper equivalent production rose 5% year on year in the first half, primarily due to the contribution of Elk Value Resources' (EVR) steelmaking coal volumes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.