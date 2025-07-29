Companies / Mining

WATCH: Digging into Kumba’s balance sheet

Business Day TV speaks with Mpumi Zikalala, CEO of Kumba Iron Ore

29 July 2025 - 19:56
Kumba Iron Ore CEO Mpumi Zikalala. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Kumba Iron Ore has posted flat interim profit as an uncertain and volatile iron ore market took its toll on the miner. To discuss the results in detail and for a look at its prospects, Business Day TV caught up with Kumba Iron Ore CEO Mpumi Zikalala.

Trade wars weigh on Kumba’s first-half revenue

Iron ore prices remain under pressure, offsetting a 3% uptick in Kumba’s interim sales volumes
Companies
10 hours ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba share price slumps

Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore saw its share price slump more than 4% at the start of the week.
Markets
1 day ago

Kumba sales rise as logistics improve

Total production decreased by 1% to 18.2-million tonnes
Companies
5 days ago

