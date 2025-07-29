Trade wars weigh on Kumba’s first-half revenue
Iron ore prices remain under pressure, offsetting a 3% uptick in Kumba’s interim sales volumes
29 July 2025 - 10:25
As trade wars wage on, the world’s turbulent iron ore markets have taken their toll on Anglo American’s ferrous metals unit.
Kumba, Africa’s largest iron ore producer, reported a 4% slump in revenue to R34.5bn for the six months to end-June...
