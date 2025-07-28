Companies / Mining

WATCH: Valterra CEO Craig Miller discusses profit knock from restructuring

Business Day TV speaks with Craig Miller, CEO of Valterra Platinum

28 July 2025 - 19:04
Valterra Platinum CEO Craig Miller. Picture: SUPPLIED
Valterra has suffered a profit knock largely due to restructuring costs associated with its split from Anglo American. Business Day TV spoke to the miner’s CEO Craig Miller for more insight.

Valterra Platinum’s earnings hit by R1.4bn one-off costs from Anglo American demerger

Platinum group metal miner has faced a total of R6bn in separation costs, with R1.2bn still to reflect
Companies
11 hours ago

Lower PGM sales and demerger costs weigh on Valterra’s first-half earnings

Full-year refined production guidance of 3.0-million to 3.4-million PGM ounces remains unchanged
Companies
1 week ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Belief pays off for Valterra

Valterra Platinum management’s belief that there is still value in PGM mining is paying off with its share price up more than 50% since January
Markets
1 week ago
