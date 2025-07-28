WATCH: Valterra CEO Craig Miller discusses profit knock from restructuring

Gold prices edged down on Monday as risk sentiment cooled after EU officials reached a last-minute compromise with US President Donald Trump.
Under the new rules high-cost, low-return line items can’t hide behind incremental uplifts
The first witness may be KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, but it is yet to be determined
DA renews calls for an investigation into organisations and projects under Kunene’s portfolio
Platinum group metal miner has faced a total of R6bn in separation costs, with R1.2bn still to reflect
KfW Development Bank loan brings German policy support to €1.3bn
Business Day Spotlight is joined by Nabeel Rajab, technical solutions architect at Cisco SA
Mediation by Malaysia, China and the US ends deadliest conflict in more than a decade
Nasreddine Nabi says results in friendly matches do not matter as he gears up for second PSL Premiership season
Dry eye disease is not fatal, but does affect your quality of life
Valterra has suffered a profit knock largely due to restructuring costs associated with its split from Anglo American. Business Day TV spoke to the miner’s CEO Craig Miller for more insight.
Valterra has suffered a profit knock largely due to restructuring costs associated with its split from Anglo American. Business Day TV spoke to the miner's CEO Craig Miller for more insight.
