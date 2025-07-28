Valterra Platinum’s earnings hit by R1.4bn one-off costs from Anglo American demerger
Platinum group metal miner has faced a total of R6bn in separation costs, with R1.2bn still to reflect
28 July 2025 - 10:42
UPDATED 28 July 2025 - 20:25
One-off costs stemming from its recent demerger from Anglo American have taken their toll on Valterra Platinum’s maiden first-half earnings.
Valterra’s balance sheet was hit by R1.4bn in one-off costs stemming from the demerger, as the former parent company narrows its portfolio to focus more on copper, iron ore and crop nutrients...
