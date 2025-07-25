Sibanye appoints SA chief regional officer amid boardroom shuffle
The move comes as Richard Stewart prepares to take over as group CEO
25 July 2025 - 09:37
Platinum group metals (PGM) and gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater has appointed Richard Cox as chief regional officer for its SA operations.
This comes as former SA chief regional officer Richard Stewart is set to take over from Neal Froneman as CEO on October 1, bringing fresh leadership to the PGM giant...
