Merafe extends losing streak amid low prices
The company expects HEPS to fall 45%-65% in the first half
25 July 2025 - 10:44
Merafe Resources saw its interim headline earnings cut in half after low ferrochrome prices forced the group to suspend production at several smelters in the six months to end-June.
In a trading update on Friday, Merafe said it expected to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 9.8c-15.4c, down 45%-65% from the previous first half...
