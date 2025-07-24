Northam doubles in value as platinum soars
Rebounding prices have ended the company's three-year share price decline
24 July 2025 - 13:05
Surging platinum group metals (PGM) prices have given a lifeline to SA miner Northam Platinum.
The company’s value has more than doubled in the past six months, ending its three-year decline...
