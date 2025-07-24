Kumba sales rise as logistics improve
Total production decreased by 1% to 18.2-million tonnes
24 July 2025 - 08:49
Kumba Iron Ore has reported a slight decrease in first-half production, but sales rose as logistics improved.
Total production for the six months ended June decreased by 1% to 18.2-million tonnes, reflecting a flexible approach to production as Sishen and Kolomela were managed as an integrated complex, the group said on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.