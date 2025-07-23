Companies / Mining

WATCH: Eye on Small Caps | Orion Minerals

Business Day TV speaks with Anthony Lennox, CEO of Orion

23 July 2025 - 19:37
Orion Minerals CEO Anthony Lennox. Picture: SUPPLIED
Orion Minerals CEO Anthony Lennox. Picture: SUPPLIED

Orion Minerals holds a portfolio of high-quality development and exploration assets in the Northern Cape, with mineral rights including known deposits of copper, zinc and platinum group elements. Business Day TV sat down with Orion CEO Anthony Lennox, for more detail on the company and its growth outlook.

