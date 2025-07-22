Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: State of the global nickel sector

Business Day TV speaks with Peter Major, director of mining at Modern Corporate Solutions

22 July 2025 - 16:45
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
The nickel mining industry is under pressure, with major players such as BHP and South32 reassessing their exposure to the resource. Business Day TV caught up with Peter Major, director of mining at Modern Corporate Solutions for his take on the situation.

