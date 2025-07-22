Unpredictable weather patterns worry Omnia
Climate change makes demand forecasting and inventory management a challenge, says the company
22 July 2025 - 19:20
Omnia is keeping a close eye on changing sea temperatures as climate change makes it harder to predict weather patterns and commodity prices.
The group, which provides blasting solutions to mining companies and fertiliser to commercial and small-scale farmers, said on Tuesday that extreme and unpredictable weather events pose a growing threat to the global mining and agriculture sectors in which it operates. ..
