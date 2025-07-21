South32 beats guidance after fourth-quarter recovery
The effects of SA port congestion and an Australian cyclone were contained in the final quarter of 2024
21 July 2025 - 09:21
South32 announced on Monday that it had beat its full-year production guidance thanks to a jump in copper and aluminium output.
The diversified miner reported a 20% rise in copper production from Chilean mine Sierra Gorda, in which it holds a 45%, non-operating stake...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.