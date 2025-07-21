Sibanye-Stillwater acquires US refinery for $82m
Sibanye’s US presence makes it uniquely placed to weather the US-SA trade storm
21 July 2025 - 12:46
Gold and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Sibanye-Stillwater has spent $82m (R1.45bn) on a new precious-metal refinery to expand its US recycling operations.
Metallix Refining, valued by Sibanye at $105m, produces recycled gold, silver and PGM from industrial waste streams in North Carolina. The 60-year-old firm supplies customers in the US, UK and South Korea...
