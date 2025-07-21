Jubilee’s SA operations exceed chrome guidance
Production results reflect ‘our understanding in managing interdependency of chrome and PGM operations’, says CEO Leon Coetzer
21 July 2025 - 09:18
Diversified metals producer Jubilee Metals Group has reported a strong production performance from its operations in SA.
The group’s chrome concentrate production rose 19.9% in the fourth quarter to 505,578 tonnes, taking full-year output to 1.93-million tonnes — a rise of 24.8%. This exceeded the revised guidance of 1.85-million tonnes...
