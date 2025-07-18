Lower PGM sales and demerger costs weigh on Valterra’s first-half earnings
Full-year refined production guidance of 3.0-million to 3.4-million PGM ounces remains unchanged
18 July 2025 - 09:00
Valterra Platinum expects to report lower half-year earnings due to a 25% decline in platinum group metals (PGM) sales volumes and R1.4bn in one-off demerger related costs.
Anglo American spun out its platinum business as part of its radical restructuring announced in May 2024 in response to a failed takeover bid by Australian miner BHP. Anglo American Platinum then changed its name to Valterra Platinum and was listed on the London Stock Exchange in June...
