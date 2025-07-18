BHP reports record copper and iron ore production
CEO Mike Henry says commodity demand globally has remained resilient so far in 2025
18 July 2025 - 09:26
Global resources giant BHP has delivered record iron ore and copper production in the year ended June as commodity demand remained resilient despite global volatility and uncertainty.
BHP produced more than 2-million tonnes of copper across the group — a record level of production in a commodity critical to urbanisation, digitisation and electrification, it said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.