AngloGold expands US footprint by acquiring Canada’s Augusta Gold
Deal comes hot on the heels of AngloGold’s acquisition of Egypt’s largest gold mine
16 July 2025 - 16:33
AngloGold Ashanti announced a deal on Wednesday to buy Augusta Gold, a Canadian company that explores and develops gold projects in the US.
The deal, valued at about C$152m ($111m), will expand AngloGold’s mining operations in southern Nevada, a major gold-producing region...
