Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: GEOFF BROWN
When Anglo American spun off its thermal coal operations in 2021 and the unit became Thungela Resources, July Ndlovu was selected to lead the new company. It happened amid a shifting global energy landscape and the Covid-19 pandemic. Business Day TV sat down with Ndlovu for a look at his time as CEO of Thungela Resources.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: July Ndlovu reflects on his tenure as CEO of Thungela
Business Day TV speaks with July Ndlovu, outgoing CEO Thungela
