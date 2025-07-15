Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: July Ndlovu reflects on his tenure as CEO of Thungela

Business Day TV speaks with July Ndlovu, outgoing CEO Thungela

15 July 2025 - 15:55
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: GEOFF BROWN
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: GEOFF BROWN

When Anglo American spun off its thermal coal operations in 2021 and the unit became Thungela Resources, July Ndlovu was selected to lead the new company. It happened amid a shifting global energy landscape and the Covid-19 pandemic. Business Day TV sat down with Ndlovu for a look at his time as CEO of Thungela Resources.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
High court gives regulator nod to fine Viceroy ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Amsa’s long steel business bailout stumbles
Companies / Industrials
3.
Market jury still out on Aspen despite CEO ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Investors hail Glencore’s coal ‘cash cow’
Companies / Mining
5.
Paymenow secures R400m from Standard Bank
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.