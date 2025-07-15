Companies / Mining

Mantengu proposes change of name

Shareholders will vote on the name change on August 21

15 July 2025 - 07:57
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mantengu Mining CEO Mike Miller. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mantengu Mining CEO Mike Miller. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mantengu Mining plans to change its name, dropping “mining” and replacing it with “limited” to better reflect its current assets.

Late last year, the company investigated the procedure for a change of its name to Mantengu Limited, and the new name was reserved at the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) while the approval process was undertaken by the company.

The company wanted to drop the word “mining” from its name because it was misleading to the market as it did not accurately reflect its current investments nor its prospective investment philosophy, it said.

While the asset that resulted in the company being re-admitted to trading was a mining asset (Langpan) and it has made two other mining investments (Meerust and Blue Ridge), it has also acquired a silicon carbide manufacturing plant (Sublime Technologies) and has acquired all the assets for an iron beneficiation plant from Masorini Iron Beneficiation.

“While mining has been the foundation and core of the company’s business, it will continue to explore non-mining opportunities that fit its investment philosophy and risk appetite, including base load power generation,” it said in a statement on Monday.

The company sees itself as a resource investment company focused on unlocking new value in the mining, mining services and energy sectors.

In December 2024 the company received an update from the CIPC advising that the name change had been accepted. As a result, the company now seeks to align its name on the JSE and obtain the requisite shareholder approval.

The JSE long name will change to Mantengu Limited, while the short name “MTU”, the JSE share code and ISIN will remain unchanged. The company will retain its history and will remain listed in the Industrial Engineering Sector on the Alternative Exchange of the JSE.

Shareholders will vote on the name change at the AGM on August 21.

Mantengu is relatively new to the JSE. It began operations in August 2022 after a reverse listing that initially valued the company at more than R800m. A reverse listing involves a private company becoming publicly traded by acquiring a listed shell company, bypassing the traditional initial public offering process.

The company’s share price closed down 1.9% at 51c on Monday, giving it a market capitalisation of R162m. The share price is down 28.17% year to date.

mackenziej@arena.africa

FSCA finds no evidence of dodgy trade in Mantengu shares

Miner alleged companies such as Sable Exploration & Mining and Liberty Coal were artificially lowering its share price
Companies
1 month ago

Mantengu: Small cap, big drama

Regardless of claims that it is being targeted by short sellers, the junior miner needs to keep a sharp focus on its operational performance
Money & Investing
2 months ago

The bling in the tailings

Mantengu believes leftover chrome in the waste at Blue Ridge can generate R1.5bn in free cash flow
Money & Investing
7 months ago

Mantengu’s many twists and turns

It’s been like a long-running movie franchise, but might just reward investors with a box-office hit
Money & Investing
9 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
High court gives regulator nod to fine Viceroy ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Amsa’s long steel business bailout stumbles
Companies / Industrials
3.
Market jury still out on Aspen despite CEO ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Investors hail Glencore’s coal ‘cash cow’
Companies / Mining
5.
Standard Bank’s love affair with family-owned ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

BHP to collaborate with CATL, BYD on batteries for mining

World

JAMES MOROTOBA: Mining as a wellness marathon

Opinion

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining output expected to shrink for seventh month

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.