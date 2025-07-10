Southern Palladium slashes capex for flagship project
The results of a prefeasibility study indicate the group can cut funding costs by nearly 40%
10 July 2025 - 16:58
Southern Palladium is upbeat about the prospects of its flagship Bengwenyama mine after a recent prefeasibility study allowed the group to reduce the project’s capital requirement by nearly 40%.
The group, run by mining bigwig Roger Baxter, said on Thursday that a staged approach to developing Bengwenyama would cut the project’s peak funding requirements by $173m, or 38%, to $279m (R4.96bn)...
