Miners’ stocks soar as US tariffs boost copper prices
US President Donald Trump announces 50% tariff plan for copper imports, sending the metal to a new record high
10 July 2025 - 05:00
US tariffs on copper have pushed the metal to record highs in recent months, with the world’s biggest miners following in tandem.
Anglo American, BHP and Glencore have added R444bn to their combined market cap over the past 90 days, with all three mining behemoths reversing their year-to-date losses. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.