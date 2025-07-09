Tharisa reports higher third-quarter output, but lowers full-year guidance
Average PGM and chrome prices trended higher during the third quarter
09 July 2025 - 08:55
Tharisa has reported higher production of both chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) in the third quarter, however it has lowered its full-year guidance by 5%.
The group’s PGM production rose to 34,500oz in the quarter ended June from 32,500oz in the second quarter, while chrome production increased to 395,700 tonnes from 381,000 tonnes in the previous quarter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.