South32 sells Cerro Matoso nickel operation for $100m
The price of nickel is expected to remain under pressure this year
07 July 2025 - 11:02
Australian mining giant South32 has disposed of its nickel operations after rethinking the base metal's outlook.
The diversified miner will now focus solely on aluminium, alumina, copper, silver, lead, zinc, manganese and bauxite...
