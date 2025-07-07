Glencore unveils $1bn share buyback
The announcement comes after Glencore received a $900m windfall from a merger last week
07 July 2025 - 14:41
Diversified miner Glencore plans to spend $1bn (R17.73bn) buying back its shares over the next seven months in an effort to offset the decline of the group's share price.
In a statement on Monday, Glencore said the programme’s purpose was to reduce the company’s capital and that it planned to hold any shares purchased in treasury...
