Orion halts trading on ASX ahead of funding statement
The copper miner expects to make a material announcement in relation to funding
06 July 2025 - 18:08
Orion Minerals called for a halt in trading of its shares on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) on Friday while investors await the details of an upcoming capital raise.
The copper company, which has a dual listing on the JSE and ASX, said on Friday that it expected to make a material announcement in relation to funding by Tuesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.