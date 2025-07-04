Blind spot in SA’s ‘opaque’ gold trade data flagged by foreign NGO
Gold laundering is taking place in SA before the gold even enters the international market, says Swissaid
04 July 2025 - 05:00
For the past 30 years, SA has followed an outdated approach to measuring its gold imports and exports, making it nearly impossible to quantify illicit gold flows and smuggling, according to NGO Swissaid.
A recent report by the NGO paints a damning picture of the country’s “opaque” gold trade statistics, warning foreign investors and potential importers to approach even legally exported gold with caution. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.