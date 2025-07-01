Closure of Assmang ferrochrome smelter puts 600 jobs on line
Wind-down in KZN will see 310 permanent and 290 contract workers retrenched at end-August
01 July 2025 - 17:55
SA mining company Assmang announced on Tuesday that it would proceed with the closure of its Cato Ridge Works (CRW) ferrochrome smelter in KwaZulu-Natal, putting 600 jobs on the line.
The closure comes as Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals restructures its manganese processing activities to cut costs amid persistently low prices and rising input costs...
