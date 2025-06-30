Exxaro restructures loss-making Leeuwpan mine
CEO says the company wants to minimise potential job losses, including redeployment to other Exxaro mines
30 June 2025 - 09:48
UPDATED 30 June 2025 - 17:49
In a process that may lead to job cuts, Exxaro Resources has initiated formal consultations under section 189 of SA’s Labour Relations Act about its Leeuwpan coal mine in Mpumalanga.
The mine, which has about 600 employees, excluding contractors, and produces 3.65-million tonnes per annum of thermal coal, continues to incur losses, prompting the company to review its operations and explore restructuring options...
