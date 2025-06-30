Exxaro flags lower coal volumes and prices as Eskom demand still muted
Coal sales volumes are expected to decrease by 7% driven by logistical disruptions
30 June 2025 - 09:48
Exxaro Resources expects a fall in coal production and sales volumes for the six months to end-June, amid subdued demand from Eskom and challenging market conditions.
In a statement on Monday, the company said it expected a 4% decline in thermal coal production, primarily due to Eskom’s reduced offtake at the Grootegeluk mine, and a 6% decrease in total coal product volumes compared with a year ago. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.