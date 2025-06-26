Improved rail logistics drive Thungela’s SA first-half production growth
Thungela says its balance sheet remains strong, with an expected net cash position of R5.9bn to R6.1bn as of June 2025
26 June 2025 - 11:56
Thungela Resources, a producer and exporter of thermal coal, announced an increase in its SA production for the six months to end-June, driven by improved rail performance and underground incremental output.
The company expects export saleable production in SA to reach about 6.4-million tonnes, up from 6.2-million tonnes in the same period last year, despite weather-related disruptions at some opencast sites, the company said on Thursday...
