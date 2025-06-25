DRDGOLD names Henriette Hooijer as CFO designate
Hooijer will succeed Riaan Davel, who will step down after being in the role since 2015
25 June 2025 - 09:24
Gold miner DRDGold has appointed Henriette Hooijer as CFO designate and as an executive director of the company with effect from July 1.
Hooijer will succeed Riaan Davel, who has signalled his intention to step down from his executive role after the completion of the 2025 financial reporting season. Davel has been CFO since January 2015...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.