Orion’s latest loan sparks concern among investors
The soon-to-be copper miner has again leant on board of directors for funding
23 June 2025 - 16:42
Orion Minerals has again tapped its board of directors to inject liquidity into the business as the costly transition from explorer to miner weighs on the group’s share price.
On Monday, Orion announced that it had received a $500,000 (R9m) loan facility from Tarney Holdings, of which chair Denis Waddell is a director and shareholder...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.