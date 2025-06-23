Cash-rich Harmony on track to meet production guidance
Record prices continue to free up capital for SA's largest gold producer by volume
23 June 2025 - 16:39
Harmony Gold’s CEO, Beyers Nel, has painted a rosy picture of the group's outlook, with the miner on track to meet production, grade and cost guidance this year.
On Monday, Harmony said total capital expenditure was also expected to come in slightly below the guided R10.8bn, leaving room for the group to invest in its copper and gold projects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.