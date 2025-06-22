Master Drilling boosts stake in mine safety and tech company A&R
Group increases its stake in A&R to about 66%
22 June 2025 - 16:27
Master Drilling has increased its stake in engineering and mining group A&R, acquiring a further 15% of the company for R50.3m.
The Gauteng-based mining solutions provider now owns about two-thirds of A&R, which provides mine and safety management systems to the industry. ..
