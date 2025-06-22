AngloGold’s New York party set for further boost
Stock’s inclusion in Russell 3000 index is expected to generate more interest
22 June 2025 - 17:34
AngloGold Ashanti has more than doubled its value over the past two years as it continues its journey to close the valuation gap between it and its bigger international rivals.
To this end, the group in 2023 moved its headquarters and primary listing to the US in a bid to close the gap with larger rivals in Northern America such as Newmont Corporation and Barrick Gold...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.