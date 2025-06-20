Kumba appoints Xolani Mbambo as CFO to succeed Bothwell Mazarura
The Grindrod boss will take over from Mazarura, who will step down as CFO after almost eight years
20 June 2025 - 08:48
Kumba Iron Ore has appointed Xolani Mbambo as CFO and executive director to replace Bothwell Mazarura, who will be stepping down from the role after almost eight years.
Earlier this week Mbambo announced he would step down as CEO of logistics group Grindrod with effect from December 31. Bothwell will continue to serve as Kumba’s CFO until the end of December and Mbambo will take up the position on January 1 2026, Kumba said on Friday...
