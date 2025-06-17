Eastern Platinum the latest miner to suffer cyberattack
Incident took place on May 27, just weeks after the group released a quarterly trading update
17 June 2025 - 09:45
Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) has become the latest JSE-listed miner to experience a cybersecurity incident affecting its internal IT systems.
The company, which owns a number of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome assets in SA, said on Tuesday the incident took place on May 27, just weeks after the group released a quarterly trading update...
