Gemfields secures $30m from investors
The group has issued 556-million new shares on the JSE in a scramble for funding
13 June 2025 - 13:04
Gemfields has enjoyed a vote of confidence from investors over the past two months, with the majority of its newly issued shares having been bought up since their release in early April.
In a statement on Friday, the company said it had received valid acceptances for 82.4% of its 556-million new shares on the JSE, providing a $30m (R540m) cash injection to the business. ..
