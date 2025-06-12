Southern Palladium surges after securing funding to ramp up PGM project
One of the company’s largest shareholders invests a further A$4.6m to accelerate mine development
12 June 2025 - 18:11
Shares in junior Australian miner Southern Palladium soared 33% on Thursday after the group raised about R100m to accelerate the development of its Bengwenyama platinum group metals (PGM) project in SA.
The group on Thursday said it had received commitments for a placement of 16-million new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.50 per share to raise A$8m before costs...
